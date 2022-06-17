Secretary General of the Council of Europe to arrive in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will arrive in Yerevan with an official visit on June 16.

Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that on June 17, the meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Secretary General of the CoE will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings with the President, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Catholicos of All Armenians, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Minister of Justice are scheduled.