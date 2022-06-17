Secretary General of the Council of Europe to arrive in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić will arrive in Yerevan with an official visit on June 16.
Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reports that on June 17, the meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Secretary General of the CoE will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Within the framework of the visit, meetings with the President, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Catholicos of All Armenians, the Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Minister of Justice are scheduled.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.