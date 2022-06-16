“People of Armenia gave Pashinyan mandate to establish peace with Azerbaijan,” Usubov says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov said that "the people of Armenia gave Pashinyan a mandate to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.”

Interfax reports that in an interview with the Azerbaijan newspaper, Ramil Usubov said that “Armenia has no choice but to give up unfounded claims and establish regional cooperation.”

“The crushing defeat in the war led to the complete collapse of the economic and social situation in Armenia, and the domestic political situation in this country almost reached the level of civil war. On the other hand, when it becomes clear that the opposition organizing protests against the peace talks will not achieve its goal, the number of its supporters decreases. Also, most of the participants of these rallies are only protesting against the deplorable social situation in the country. It seems that there is a demand and support for peace talks in the Armenian society,” the Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan said.

He noted that “at last year’s early parliamentary elections, the Armenian people made a choice in favor of the ruling party, which announced that it would start negotiations with Azerbaijan, and not the opposition, which represents a “military junta.””

“The people gave Pashinyan a mandate to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, that is, the Armenian people are tired of enmity and want stability,” Usubov stressed.

He noted that “the population in Armenia is aware that the new security system in the South Caucasus, formed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will ensure the well-being of all states and peoples, ensure their development and ensure that there are no risks for their future.”