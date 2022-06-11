Mirzoyan: CSTO gradually becomes a more important player

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “CSTO is gradually becoming a more important player in ensuring the security of our countries and the Eurasian region in general.

“From the very beginning our organization did not face an easy task, as each region of collective security has its own peculiarities, its own local needs and demands, its own priorities,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at the sitting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

He said there is still a lot to do, but it is already clear that the need for the CSTO as a security donor will gradually increase and go beyond the borders of the Eurasian region, which were initially outlined.

The Armenian foreign minister also said that the next sitting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers will take place in the fourth quarter of this year, on the eve of the session of the Collective Security Council in Armenia.