Pashinyan presents to Lavrov “the key issue” on the agenda

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today in Yerevan that the key issue on the Armenian-Russian agenda at the moment is related to the situation in the region and security and the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Of course, we are discussing this issue with Russia quite intensively, like other issues, for example, the opening of regional communications. The trilateral working group chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan recently met in Moscow. I hope we will be able to reach concrete agreements in the near future.

The agenda of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is also very important. You know that the first meeting of the bilateral working commission on demarcation and delimitation of border between Armenia and Azerbaijan took place recently. The second meeting is already planned in Moscow, and the third meeting will take place in Brussels. In this context, we expect Russia’s support so that this process takes place and proceeds in a natural way and be effective,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is committed to all the decisions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership, boosting allied cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations in general.

“The implementation of the trilateral statements of November 2020, January and November 2021 is our priority. Our intention is that all the directions and actions fixed there, aimed at the complete normalization of the situation in the region, the settlement of all issues, including humanitarian issues, be resolved as soon as possible,” the Russian minister said.

Lavrov noted that Russia is interested in the full normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan: “We are aware of the proposals presented by Azerbaijan in that context, we are also aware of your positions, which you have submitted in writing, and Russia will be ready to do everything possible so that a mutual agreement is reached. We are committed to the full implementation of all agreements without exception.”