Mirzoyan, Nuland discuss peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia stresses the importance of resuming the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

According to Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in the United States, said this during the meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

“The implementation process of the agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi and Brussels was discussed. They also touched upon the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the process of launching negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a comprehensive peace agreement,” the news release reads.

The humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war were discussed, particularly, the immediate release and repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, and the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories fallen under the Azerbaijani control.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the recent developments on the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.