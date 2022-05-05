Zakharova: Brussels tries to appropriate agreements reached between Moscow, Yerevan and Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated that the United States and France did not send signals to the Russian side about their readiness to resume the activity of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group to reach peace between Baku and Yerevan.

“We have not received such signals, we are not expecting them,” she said.

In response to the question about high diplomatic activity of the US and the European Union on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Zakharova said:

“The mentioned “high diplomatic activity” has noticeably risen after Washington and Paris actually paralyzed the once coordinated work of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group rejecting the interaction with our involvement. Such coincidences are not accidental, like the shameless attempts of Brussels to appropriate the subject of the well-known Russian-Azerbaijani-Armenian agreement reached at the highest level and the agenda proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs last year (solution of humanitarian issues, preparation of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan).

Against this background, we reaffirm our unconditional commitment to the consistent implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. At the same time, we are determined to contribute in every possible way to the conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with which we are historically bound by ties of friendship, alliance and partnership.”