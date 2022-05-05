Lavrov’s special representative holds “useful consultations in Yerevan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Special Representative of Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Igor Khovaev held "useful consultations in Yerevan.”
This was stated by the Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.
“Among the main tasks of Igor Khovaev is to assist the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners in preparing a peace treaty. The special representative got actively involved in the work. He has already held useful consultations in Yerevan. His visit to Baku in the near future has been agreed,” she noted.
Maria Zakharova also added that the dialogue is based on “basic principles for establishing interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” proposed by Azerbaijan and “Yerevan’s constructive response to these proposals.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.