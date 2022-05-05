Lavrov’s special representative holds “useful consultations in Yerevan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Special Representative of Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia Igor Khovaev held "useful consultations in Yerevan.”

This was stated by the Spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“Among the main tasks of Igor Khovaev is to assist the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners in preparing a peace treaty. The special representative got actively involved in the work. He has already held useful consultations in Yerevan. His visit to Baku in the near future has been agreed,” she noted.

Maria Zakharova also added that the dialogue is based on “basic principles for establishing interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” proposed by Azerbaijan and “Yerevan’s constructive response to these proposals.”