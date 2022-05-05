Michel, Pashinyan discuss implementation of Brussels agreements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The President of the European Council Charles Michel reiterated the EU’s commitment to fully implement the investment program envisaged for Armenia.

According to the Government’s news release, he told about it during phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on April 18.

The interlocutors also discussed the implementation of the agreement on allocating $ 2.6 billion to Armenia, stressing the importance of effective implementation of the projects envisaged by the investment package.

Charles Michel emphasized the importance of starting the implementation of the practical phase of the projects as soon as possible, the Armenian Government reports.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan in Brussels on April 6, and touched upon the situation in the region.