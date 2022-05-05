Pashinyan underscores US role as OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the meeting with the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schoffer today underscored the role of the United States as OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing state.

He stressed that Schoffer’s visit will give an opportunity to discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the processes taking place in this context.

The interlocutors emphasized the role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship in the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

They also touched upon the humanitarian issues as well as the possibility of starting negotiations with Azerbaijan over a peace treaty. Armenian premier highlighted the brokering role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship and the co-chairing states in this regard.