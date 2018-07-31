Armenia asks OSCE to organize monitoring at Nakhijevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tigran Balayan has revealed today that Armenia has applied to the office of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office with the request to organize monitoring of the Nakhijevan sector of Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
“Armenia has regularly applied to the office of Ambassador Kasprzyk in light of provocations carried out by Azerbaijan in that sector of the state border and suggested to conduct a monitoring, but Azerbaijan has refused every suggestion,” said Balayan.
According to the Armenia MFA Spokesman, Armenia attaches importance to the monitoring, as it can “serve as a restraining factor for Azerbaijan’s possible adventurism”.
