686 views

Armenia asks OSCE to organize monitoring at Nakhijevan


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tigran Balayan has revealed today that Armenia has applied to the office of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office with the request to organize monitoring of the Nakhijevan sector of Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“Armenia has regularly applied to the office of Ambassador Kasprzyk in light of provocations carried out by Azerbaijan in that sector of the state border and suggested to conduct a monitoring, but Azerbaijan has refused every suggestion,” said Balayan.

Armenian MFA: Our army needs no assistance to control Nakhijevan


According to the Armenia MFA Spokesman, Armenia attaches importance to the monitoring, as it can “serve as a restraining factor for Azerbaijan’s possible adventurism”.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 31, 2018 16:37
Armenia and Italy agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Army and Police | July 31, 2018 12:55
Tonoyan and Kasprzyk meet to review situation at Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Society | July 31, 2018 12:54
IDeA Foundation will redevelop the Friendship Park in Gyumri
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe