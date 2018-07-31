Armenia and CSTO discuss replacing the investigated Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan has said that "Armenia is now actively discussing with CSTO partners the replacement for Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov”.
“Our actions are guided by our desire to strengthen the organization. Armenia does not intend to do anything that would damage CSTO. We want the organization to continue operating as usual,” said Balayan.
He has said that until a decision is made about replacement, Yuri Khachaturov will keep his position in CSTO.
Balayan has emphasized that “it is still unclear if Khachaturov will be replaced by a representative of Armenia or another member state”.
“The CSTO states will decide who and when replaces Khachaturov though negotiations and consensus. Armenia will insist that the process is implemented in line with the rules and the spirit of CSTO,” said Tigran Balayan.
On July 28 Armenia suggested to CSTO partners to begin the process of replacing the Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, who was charged regarding the “March 1” case. Khachaturov denies the charges.
He was released on bail on July 28 by the decision of the court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan.
As of March 1, 2008 Yuri Khachaturov was Deputy to Defense Minister Mikael Harutyunyan.
