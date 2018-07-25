883 views

Unreturned diplomatic passports to be announced invalid


Armenian MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan
Armenian MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan said the Armenian legislation requires diplomats and officials to hand their diplomatic passports to the Foreign Ministry upon completion of their tenure.

“We have already informed the relevant state structures and interested individuals. Taking into consideration the fact that not everyone has handed the passport, we urge to implement the process until July 31 of 2018, which will be followed by the announcement of invalidity of the passports that have not been returned or have been lost,” Tigran Balayan said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 25, 2018 16:12
Armenian PM to depart for Saint Petersburg on July 26

Politics | July 25, 2018 15:20
Armenian President holds meeting with representatives of national minorities

Army and Police | July 25, 2018 13:51
Armenian PM: Army will be different for now on
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe