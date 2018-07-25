Unreturned diplomatic passports to be announced invalid

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MFA Spokesman Tigran Balayan said the Armenian legislation requires diplomats and officials to hand their diplomatic passports to the Foreign Ministry upon completion of their tenure.

“We have already informed the relevant state structures and interested individuals. Taking into consideration the fact that not everyone has handed the passport, we urge to implement the process until July 31 of 2018, which will be followed by the announcement of invalidity of the passports that have not been returned or have been lost,” Tigran Balayan said.