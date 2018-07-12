Azerbaijan is unhappy with “Pashinyan’s regime”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The official Baku has described as "political show” the decision of Armenian Prime Minister’s son to do his military service in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Interfax reports that Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev has said at the briefing:

“This is a political show that Pashinyan’s regime is putting up to improve his ratings. It just illustrates that military service of Armenian citizens in the territory of Azerbaijan is essentially occupation of Azerbaijani lands.”

According to Hajiyev, this action is “a non-constructive step that cannot serve for stabilization of the region”.