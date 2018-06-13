Armenian PM and Russian President to meet in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on June 13-14.
According to the Armenian government, the Armenian PM is set to meet with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Pashinyan will participate in the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Hamazasp Babadjanyan, USSR hero and Chief Marshal of the armored troops of the Soviet Union.
Nikol Pashinyan will also be present at the opening ceremony and the first match of FIFA World Cup 2018 at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.
