556 views

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia


Photo: http://www.spc.rs


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Giuseppe Galati (Italy) and Yuliya Lovochkina (Ukraine), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will make a fact-finding visit to Armenia on May 23-25.

According to PACE press service, discussions will mainly focus on recent political developments, the priorities for the new government and the state of reforms.

In Yerevan, Giuseppe Galati and Yuliya Lovochkina are due to meet the President of Armenia, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Defense.

Talks are also scheduled with the political groups represented in the Parliament, the Armenian delegation to PACE, the judicial authorities, the Ombudsperson, and representatives of the diplomatic community and civil society.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | May 23, 2018 17:53
Armenian Defense Minister meets with CSTO counterparts in Astana

Foreign Policy | May 23, 2018 13:42
Armenian FM to visit Moscow upon Lavrov’s invitation

Education | May 23, 2018 12:54
French University of Armenia to expand activity
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe