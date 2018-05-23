PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Giuseppe Galati (Italy) and Yuliya Lovochkina (Ukraine), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will make a fact-finding visit to Armenia on May 23-25.

According to PACE press service, discussions will mainly focus on recent political developments, the priorities for the new government and the state of reforms.



In Yerevan, Giuseppe Galati and Yuliya Lovochkina are due to meet the President of Armenia, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Defense.



Talks are also scheduled with the political groups represented in the Parliament, the Armenian delegation to PACE, the judicial authorities, the Ombudsperson, and representatives of the diplomatic community and civil society.