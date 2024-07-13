Pashinyan’s proposal came to life: “History of Armenia” instead of “History of Armenians”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian government made a decision to change the name of the subject “History of Armenians” to “History of Armenia”.

The rationale for the decision states that “the current name of the subject does not include or clearly represent the idea of statehood.”

“The teaching of history should first of all be aimed at the analysis and presentation of historical events from the position of modern Armenia, the Republic of Armenia. Thus, through teaching of history, the existence of the Republic of Armenia will be presented under the logical chain of historical events and processes, emphasizing the importance of the idea of the state and the internal tradition of statehood during the periods of the existence of the Armenian state in different formats in the preceding period, emphasizing the public steps and efforts aimed at the formation of such a state during the periods of non-existence of the state. At the same time, the communities formed outside of Armenia will be presented from the perspective of the idea of the state and statehood and the efforts aimed at its strengthening, valuing the potential of the Armenian communities in the Diaspora,” the government reports.

“The state is a completely different culture, it is a completely different point of view. We must have the strength to admit that this way of thinking is not always and everywhere available to us. We are in a process where we are now trying to climb to the tower of state perception, from where the world and life can be seen in a completely different way,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan said, in particular:

“I want to clearly say once again that in terms of content, it will continue to be part of the educational program, and in this sense, the claims about leaving out pieces of the content have nothing to do with reality. The way of presenting those cases, events and realities is changing, it is the re-evaluation.”