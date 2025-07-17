Hambardzum Matevosyan appointed Minister of Environment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By the decree of Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Hakob Simidyan was dismissed from the post of the Minister of Environment.

The decree was based on the proposal of the Prime Minister.

Hambardzum Matevosyan has been appointed Minister of Environment. He has served as the Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister since February 2023, and before that he held the post of Deputy Prime Minister.