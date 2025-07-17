Pashinyan comments on handing control over the corridor connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan to external management

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the reports about transferring control over the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan to external management.

“Armenia is interested in the opening of transport communications. We view this process within the framework of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of the Republic of Armenia. As for outsourcing, there are many well-known cases of outsourcing in the Republic of Armenia today, for example, the management of the Zvartnots airport and the water system has been outsourced. We have had experience with the outsourcing of Haypost in the past. The management of the Armenian railways has been outsourced. The thing is that all these systems continue to remain the property of Armenia. This is very important to record,” Nikol Pashinyan said during a press conference.

He noted that they are currently discussing creation of a company that “will attract investments, since the “Crossroads of Peace” has a huge investment potential.”

“We should be able to consolidate these interests with certain factors. We talk more about the highway and the railway, but we can also talk about pipelines, power lines, telecommunication cables. This is an economy should be created and managed. It should and can be the property of Armenia. We are talking about managing this economy and implementing certain functions within its framework.

The issue of leasing land is also being discussed. Under our legislation, it is called the right to develop, and the investments granted under this right become the property of Armenia after the expiration of the agreement,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.

As for signing the peace agreement, Nikol Pashinyan noted that “there is an idea to initial the peace agreement.”

“We will not miss any opportunity to move forward on that path. The idea of initialing is on the table, it is one of the options on the menu being discussed. It may be acceptable and realistic under certain conditions, and impossible under other conditions. The world is dynamic, we need to be flexible in tackling issues, be alert to avoid a situation when we look at the issue and do not see the existing opportunities,” Pashinyan stated.