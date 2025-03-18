The Prime Minister’s Office: Armenian army has no reason or order to violate the ceasefire

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement, noting that “as of this moment, not a single fact or substantiation about ceasefire violation by the Armenian Armed Forces has been conveyed by Azerbaijan to Armenia.”

The statement by the Prime Minister’s Office runs as follows:

“From 16 to 18 March this year, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan spread six reports about alleged ceasefire violations by the Armed Forces of Armenia on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

After the abovementioned reports, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia conducted inspection works and as a result of the inspection it refuted the claims about ceasefire violations by the Armed Forces of Armenia.

In every refuting report, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reminded the offer of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Armenia made on June 22, 2024, about creating a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violation cases and/or such reports, to which Azerbaijan hasn’t given a positive response to this day.

The 17 March, 2025 report of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia recorded that the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia is ready to investigate the facts substantiating the Azerbaijani reports, in case they are conveyed to Armenia.

The Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Armenia, reiterating its offer on creating a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violation cases and/or such reports, announces that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia don’t have a reason or order to violate the ceasefire.

The Government of Armenia is guided by the agenda of peace, with the steps aimed at finalizing the text of the agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan serving as undeniable evidence of this.

The finalization of the text of the peace treaty and conclusion of the negotiations around the finalization of the text is a step of utmost importance and the Republic of Armenia calls on the Republic of Azerbaijan to launch consultations about the date and venue for signing the agreement.

We find it noteworthy that the agreed-upon text of the draft agreement addresses the fundamental issues of peace and establishment of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and envisages mechanisms for discussions of future tasks.

We find it necessary to note that in January 2025 Armenia conveyed to Azerbaijan in a written form a proposal for solving the issue of railway cargo transportation from Azerbaijan’s western regions through the territory of Armenia to the NAR, the opposite direction and towards third countries and from Armenia’s north-western regions through the territory of Azerbaijan to the southern part of Armenia, the opposite direction and towards third countries, as well as a proposal on creating a bilateral mechanism for mutual arms control and is waiting for Azerbaijan’s positive response.

At the same time, we reiterate that Armenia is ready to continue with Azerbaijan the delimitation work of the state border in accordance with the regulation on joint activity of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”