Armenian MoD: Tension in Sotk significantly reduces


Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 10:00 a.m., the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased significantly, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

Today, from 06:00 a.m., the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened artillery and mortar fire in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk section.

 

The Armenian side reported about 3 wounded servicemen.

