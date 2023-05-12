Armenian MoD: Tension in Sotk significantly reduces

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 10:00 a.m., the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased significantly, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.
Today, from 06:00 a.m., the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened artillery and mortar fire in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk section.
The Armenian side reported about 3 wounded servicemen.
