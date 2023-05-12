Situation in Sotk remains tense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. As of 09:45 a.m., the units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan continued mortar and artillery fire in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Sotk section.

“The information spread by Azerbaijani media that the Armenian side allegedly uses Iranian UAVs does not correspond to reality. As we previously reported, there are no Iranian UAVs in the arsenal of the Armed Forces of Armenia,” the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

As of 08:00, the Armenian side has 3 wounded. The Azerbaijani armed forces also opened fire at the ambulance carrying the wounded serviceman, the ministry said.