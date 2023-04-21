Women allowed to pass voluntary mandatory military service

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said today that it is planned to introduce a system of mandatory military service for female representatives on a voluntary basis.

“The term of service of female representatives will be 6 months. There will be no possibility of postponement, as well as early release based on family conditions, but they have the right to change their mind before the day of conscription,” Suren Papikyan said at a cabinet sitting.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, noted that they are discussing “the issue of opening a new page in the history of the country and the army.”

“We are implementing this within the framework of our concept of having a professional army. It will not be a walk in the military unit, it will be a normal military service.

There will be those who will be discharged after 6 months, there will also be the ones who will want to enter professional service and replenish our army by passing combat military service,” he elaborated.

The bill will be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion. The law will be enforced during the upcoming winter draft.

In case of full service, female representatives will receive a fee amounting to 1 million drams at the end of the service.