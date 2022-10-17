Papikyan voices readiness to support EU mission - Mediamax.am

Papikyan voices readiness to support EU mission


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the members of the EU Technical Assessment Mission.

The Ministry’s press service reports that Suren Papikyan welcomed the mission’s visit to Armenia, voicing his readiness to cooperate with it and support the mission.

 

During the meeting, the main goals and issues of the mission were presented to the minister. The interlocutors discussed technical and organizational issues of the activity of the mission.

Papikyan voices readiness to support EU mission

