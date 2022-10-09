MOD: Armenian side did not hand over bodies to Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armenian side has not handed over bodies to the Azerbaijani side.

“Azerbaijan, trying to find some explanation to the terrible video spread all over the world, where Azerbaijani soldiers execute unarmed Armenian soldiers, disseminated nonsense today through the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office, according to which, allegedly, “the bodies of 6 Azerbaijani soldiers, tortured to death by Armenian servicemen shown in the mentioned video, were handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

Instead of admitting the condemnations and calls for an investigation from almost the whole civilized world, official Baku is trying to find excuses for the monstrous atrocities committed by its servicemen,” the Ministry of Defense said in a news release.