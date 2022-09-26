Azerbaijan to provide information about POWs on September 29

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The government of Azerbaijan has asked the European Court for additional time to provide complete information about the prisoners of war.

“In response to a series of demands by the Government of Armenia to the European Court to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan, the government of Azerbaijan has asked the European Court for additional time to provide complete information about the prisoners of war.

The court accepted the request. The new deadline set for Azerbaijan is September 29,” the Office of Armenia’s Representative to International Legal Issues informed.