Chief of General Staff: Azerbaijan advanced up to 7.5 km into Armenia’s territory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edward Asryan said today that the adversary attacked in 6 directions.

During the meeting in Jermuk with ambassadors accredited to Armenia, Edward Asryan said that Azerbaijan advanced up to 7.5 kilometers into the sovereign territory of Armenia with 8,5 km wide front.

“Azerbaijanis advanced 1.5 km in the direction of Nerkin Hand and Verin Shorzha, and 0.5 km in the direction of Ishkhanasar. Azerbaijan also targeted the town of Martuni in Gegharkunik region.

Earlier, the distance of Azerbaijani armed units from the town of Jermuk was 11 km, but now it has reached 4.5 km. In other directions the enemy was thrown back,” Edward Asryan said.

The Chief of the General Staff reported that separate units of the adversary are under the control of Armenian units and are under siege.

Edward Asryan also spoke about the war crimes committed by the enemy.

“No state’s military force has the right to show cruelty to the enemy, it is a gross violation of international humanitarian law. They dismembered a female soldier, cut off her legs and fingers, stripped her naked. This is an extreme degree of brutality,” the Chief of the General Staff said.