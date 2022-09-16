Operational group of CSTO Joint Staff launches work

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The operational group of CSTO Joint Staff, led by the head of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov, arrived in Armenia in the evening of September 15 to carry out a monitoring mission.

During the meeting with Sidorov, Armenia’s Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan expressed hope that the group will work efficiently and will present a detailed and accurate report on the operational situation to the Collective Security Council.

In the coming days, the group will carry out relevant work in the main headquarters of the Armenian Armed Forces and in the areas of military operations.