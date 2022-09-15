Pashinyan says no need for declaring martial law now

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today at the National Assembly that there is no need for declaring martial law at the moment.

“The bill on declaring martial law is on my desk from midnight the night before. With the Security Council and in other formats we regularly assess the situation and the need of making such a decision. Since we have not made that decision, it means that there is no need for it. Not because there is no aggression, but because it is a very serious decision that has a number of mechanisms, not only of a military nature,” Nikol Pashinyan said.