Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border “extremely tense”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Harutyunyan reports that the situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border has become extremely tense as of 3 p.m.

“The adversary has resumed intensive rocket and artillery attacks from 1 p.m. from Sotk to Goris, targeting also peaceful settlements and widely using combat UAVs.

The vehicles of the Russian Federal Security Service carrying out a humanitarian mission in the zone of hostilities were also hit. This is yet another evidence that, despite the statements of official Baku, the Azerbaijani armed forces do not distinguish between targets.

Aram Torosyan said that parallel to the missile attacks, the Azerbaijani units have also resumed the attempts to advance their positions.