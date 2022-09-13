Situation remains extremely tense

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan stated that as of 2 p.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense.

“Despite the significant reduction in the intensity of the shelling, the adversary continues to attempt positional advancement, particularly in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk. The units of the Armenian Armed Forces continue to fulfill their combat task to the full extent,” he said.

Arman Torosyan said that since the Azerbaijani units targeted civilian infrastructures there are wounded among the civilian population as well.