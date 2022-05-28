Commander of Russian peacekeeping troops visits Armenian MOD

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh, Mayor-General Andrei Volkov presented today to the Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan the situation in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeeping division and the ongoing developments.

“The interlocutors highly assessed the efforts of the Russian Federation to stabilize the military-political situation in the region, as well as the process and efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh. During the meeting the sides also exchanged views on regional security issues,” Armenian ministry said in a news release.