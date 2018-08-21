Armenian Defense Minister departs for Moscow

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s delegation departed for a working visit to Moscow today.
According to the Armenian MoD, Davit Tonoyan will participate in the opening of ARMY-2018 international military-technical forum and National Security Week conference. The events are scheduled for August 21-26.
Within the frames of his visit, Davit Tonoyan will have a number of working meetings.
The event also includes exhibition of Armenian military production.
