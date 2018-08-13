Tonoyan introduces Shoygu to situation in Nakhijevan direction

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan introduced his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu to the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact and Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, particularly in the direction of Nakhijevan.

Armenian MoD states that the meeting on August 11 covered ongoing issues and plans in Armenian-Russian bilateral military-political, military and military-technical cooperation. The sides touched upon programs within the frames of international organizations, particularly CSTO.

Speaking about issues of military-technical cooperation, Davit Tonoyan and Sergey Shoygu attached importance to timely implementation of current programs.

Upon the request of the Armenian side, Russian Defense Minister introduced the operative and humanitarian situation in Syria. Davit Tonoyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment in providing Syrian people with humanitarian aid.