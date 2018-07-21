Armenian Defense Minister holds another meeting on Panik incident

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan urged the command staff of the Russian 102nd Military Base to pay special attention to relations with local population in the course of regular activities and military exercises in particular.
According to the Defense Ministry, Tonoyan addressed this call to Colonel Vladimir Stekhov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Southern Military District and Colonel Vladimir Yelkanov, Commander of the 102nd base, who were accompanied by Major General Tigran Parvanyan, Commander of the joint Armenian-Russian military force at the meeting with Tonoyan on July 20.
Vladimir Stekhov said he regretted the incident in Panik village and believed that the command staff of the Russian base would act more carefully and consistently in similar situations in the future.
Davit Tonoyan noted he planned to visit Panik on July 22 and participate in the events aimed at amending the effects of the incident.
