Armenian Defense Minister visits Nakhichevan sector of state border

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has visited the southwest state border (Nakhichevan sector) of Armenia this morning.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said that Tonoyan met the command staff of the military unit at the combat positions and discussed with them the current situation at the border and other relevant matters.

At the end of the meeting, Davit Tonoyan awarded the soldiers who distinguished themselves by excellent service.