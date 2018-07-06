641 views

Armenian Defense Minister visits Nakhichevan sector of state border



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has visited the southwest state border (Nakhichevan sector) of Armenia this morning.

Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said that Tonoyan met the command staff of the military unit at the combat positions and discussed with them the current situation at the border and other relevant matters.

 

At the end of the meeting, Davit Tonoyan awarded the soldiers who distinguished themselves by excellent service. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | July 6, 2018 16:18
History and present of Armenian-German relations discussed in Berlin

Army and Police | July 6, 2018 15:00
Armenian Defense Minister visits Nakhichevan sector of state border

Politics | July 6, 2018 09:49
Armenian PM: Those who stole from the people must be detained
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe