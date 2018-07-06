Armenian Defense Minister visits Nakhichevan sector of state border

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has visited the southwest state border (Nakhichevan sector) of Armenia this morning.
Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said that Tonoyan met the command staff of the military unit at the combat positions and discussed with them the current situation at the border and other relevant matters.
At the end of the meeting, Davit Tonoyan awarded the soldiers who distinguished themselves by excellent service.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.