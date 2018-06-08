Armenian DM to attend meeting on NATO mission to Afghanistan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian delegation lead by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has left for Brussels to take part in the meeting on NATO Resolute Support Mission today.

Defense Ministers of NATO member and partner states will discuss strengthening security in Afghanistan. The partners contributing to the mission in Afghanistan are expected to form a common position regarding solutions for the country.

Davit Tonoyan will meet with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, EU Deputy Secretary General for EEAS Pedro Serrano and other officials from partner states during this visit.