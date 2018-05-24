Armenia’s Chief of General Staff dismissed “by mutual consent”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan will be relieved of his duties to take a different position, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government session today.
“The decision has been made by mutual consent. I will introduce the new Chief of General Staff tomorrow,” stated Pashinyan.
Movses Hakobyan has served in that position since October 3, 2016. Previously, he worked as Deputy Defense Minister-Head of MoD Logistics Department (since May 20, 2016).
Hakobyan was Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’s Defense Minister from 2007 to 2015. Between June 2015 and May 2016, he served as Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.