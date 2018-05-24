Armenia’s Chief of General Staff dismissed “by mutual consent”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan will be relieved of his duties to take a different position, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government session today.

“The decision has been made by mutual consent. I will introduce the new Chief of General Staff tomorrow,” stated Pashinyan.

Movses Hakobyan has served in that position since October 3, 2016. Previously, he worked as Deputy Defense Minister-Head of MoD Logistics Department (since May 20, 2016).

Hakobyan was Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’s Defense Minister from 2007 to 2015. Between June 2015 and May 2016, he served as Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.