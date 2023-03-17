Yerevan mayor announces resignation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan announced his resignation.

“Since the elections of the Council of Elders are near, the cooperation with the government is good, we have no obstacles, I want to announce my resignation.

I will continue to be with the political team, I will continue to work towards the establishment and development of the state.

The candidate of the Civil Contract party is Tigran Avinyan, he will top the list.

I hope that the party will receive the vote of confidence of the Yerevan residents, and we will have the opportunity to continue the implementation of our programs,” Hrachya Sargsyan stated at the special session.

He was elected mayor of Yerevan in December 2021.