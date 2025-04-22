Turkish president’s son hopes the world will appreciate Erdogan’s contribution “not too late”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The son of Turkish President Bilal Erdogan hopes the world will appreciate his father’s contribution to establishing a peaceful future for humanity "not too late.”

Asked by TASS what kind of person Recep Tayyip Erdogan is, his son said:

“My father is a very hardworking and sincere man. He loves people, he really cares about them. His determination and leadership have helped Turkey through difficult times over the past 23 years, both as Prime Minister and President.

Turkey faced many difficulties, and he managed to lead the country out of crises and towards stability. Over the past 23 years, Turkey’s economy has grown four to five times. He has achieved significant success. He worked hard to achieve peace, both within the country and in the region.

Politicians can be short-sighted sometimes, but in my father, President Erdogan, I see a leader with a vision for the future. What I appreciate most about him is his sincerity. He is really working hard for a peaceful future for humanity. And I think sooner or later the world will appreciate his contribution. I hope not too late.”