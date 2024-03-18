Aliyev congratulates Putin on victory in the election - Mediamax.am

Aliyev congratulates Putin on victory in the election


Photo: kremlin.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated today Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential election in Russia.

The press service of the Azerbaijani president reported that in a telephone conversation Aliyev wished Putin success and Putin thanked the Azerbaijani president for his attention and congratulations.

 

The leaders of the two countries expressed confidence that the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

