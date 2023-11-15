Erdogan draws parallels between Armenia and Israel - Mediamax.am

Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated today that Israel will be disappointed in the conflict in the Middle East, just as Armenia was earlier in the Karabakh conflict.

TASS reported that speaking to members of the ruling Justice and Development Party faction in parliament, Erdogan said:

 

“After years of chasing dreams of our lands, Armenia has learned the lesson of the Karabakh war and has gone to its place. Israel will also get disappointed.”

 

“Israel is engaged in state terrorism. I say it clearly - Israel is a terrorist state. You call HAMAS a terrorist organization. But HAMAS is a political party that won the elections,” he said.

