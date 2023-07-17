Azerbaijan to allocate $ 7.6 mln for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed today a decree on allocating $ 7.6 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
The document notes that the funds will be used to purchase and send electrical equipment to Ukraine.
Mediamax notes that Aliyev’s decree followed “bewilderment and disappointment” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed in response to the July 15 statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
