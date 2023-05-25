Putin: “Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved prestige on a global scale”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin stated that “Azerbaijan enjoys a well-deserved prestige on a global scale and plays an active role in solving many important issues on the international agenda.”

In the congratulatory message to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day, Putin noted that Azerbaijan “has achieved an impressive success in economic and social fields.”

“Azerbaijan enjoys a well-deserved prestige on a global scale, and plays an active role in solving many important issues on the international agenda. Russian-Azerbaijani relations have reached the level of allied interaction, and constructive bilateral cooperation is dynamically developing in various areas. I am confident that, with the combined efforts we will ensure further enhancement of the whole range of partnership ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples,” Russian president said in his message.