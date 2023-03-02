Aliyev calls for reforming the UN Security Council

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today in Baku that the UN Security Council is inefficient and needs to be reformed.

“The UN Security Council reminds the past and does not reflect the current reality. The composition of the Council should be expanded to make it more representative and more geographically fair,” Aliyev said, speaking at the summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement on Combating COVID-19.

He stressed that “the world is currently witnessing the most serious confrontation between East and West since the end of the Cold War.”

“The new world order is in the process of transformation. The whole world is now witnessing the most serious confrontation between East and West since the end of the Cold War. The consequences of this confrontation are felt for the rest of the world. Today, there are more and more cases of violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, interference in the internal affairs of states,” the Azerbaijani president said.