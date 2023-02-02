Israeli and Azerbaijani DMs committed to deepening cooperation

Yerevan. /Mediamax/. Defense Minister of Israel Yoav Gallant said that he discussed defense cooperation issues with Azerbaijani partners.

“This morning I spoke with my partners in Azerbaijan, Defense Minister Col. Gen. Hasanov and Chief of State Border Service Col. Gen. Guliyev. We discussed the important defense ties between our countries and expressed our commitment to further deepening cooperation,” he tweeted.

Gallant also expressed confidence that “this will have a positive impact on regional peace and stability.”