Putin “surprised” to read Macron’s statements

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said today in Astana that he was “surprised to read” French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements about Russia’s role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and described them “incorrect and unacceptable.”

“I think these statements lack an understanding of the course of the conflict,” Putin said, noting that Macron possibly did not have information about the position of the sides.

Putin said he will discuss the issue with Macron if such possibility appears.

The Russian president noted that Russia has always sincerely sought to resolve any conflict, including in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The summit of the heads of CIS countries launched in Astana.