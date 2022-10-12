Citizen of Armenia detained in connection with explosion on Crimea Bridge

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A citizen of Armenia has been detained in connection with the explosion on the Crimea Bridge.

Citing the Center for Public Relations of the Russian Federal Security Service, TASS reports that the chief of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov was recognized as the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimea Bridge, and explosives were delivered from Odessa through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia.

The report says that “five citizens of Russia, three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia engaged in the preparation of the crime were detained within the criminal case.”

It is noted that the citizen of Armenia is Artur Terjanyan, born in 1985.

The report does not unveil in the territory of which country he was detained.

Mediamax notes that there is only one Artur Terjanyan in the voter register of Armenia – a resident of Yerevan, born in 1986.