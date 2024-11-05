Prayer for Armenians imprisoned in Baku to take place in Dublin Christ Church Cathedral - Mediamax.am

744 views

Prayer for Armenians imprisoned in Baku to take place in Dublin Christ Church Cathedral


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. A service of prayer and solidarity with Armenians imprisoned in Baku, Azerbaijan, will take place in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, on November 10.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign led by Luis Moreno Ocampo, the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, advocating for the release of Armenian hostages ahead of COP29.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 5, 2024 15:49
Putin pleased with Pashinyan-Aliyev recent “productive conversation”

Society | November 5, 2024 07:29
Prayer for Armenians imprisoned in Baku to take place in Dublin Christ Church Cathedral

Foreign Policy | November 5, 2024 07:25
POLITICO: Armenian ambassador claims he received threats from Azerbaijani counterpart
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024