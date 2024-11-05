Prayer for Armenians imprisoned in Baku to take place in Dublin Christ Church Cathedral

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A service of prayer and solidarity with Armenians imprisoned in Baku, Azerbaijan, will take place in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, on November 10.
This initiative is part of a broader campaign led by Luis Moreno Ocampo, the first prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, advocating for the release of Armenian hostages ahead of COP29.
