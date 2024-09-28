Davit Vardanyan: We call on the international community to intensify efforts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A year ago on September 27, 2023, Azerbaijani authorities arbitrary arrested social entrepreneur and philanthropist, former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan.

His arrest was followed by the arrests of former Artsakh Republic Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, National Assembly Speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, former Foreign Minister Davit Babayan, former commander of the Artsakh Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan, former deputy commander Davit Manukyan.

“My father’s arbitrary detention without any evidence or due process is a clear violation of all international norms and laws. We call on the international community to intensify efforts to secure his immediate and unconditional release alongside the other political leaders illegally detained in Azerbaijan,” David Vardanyan, son of Ruben Vardanyan, said.

Despite appeals from business and community leaders as well as members of the European Parliament, the French Parliament, UK House of Commons and House of Lords, and U.S. Congress for their release, Ruben Vardanyan remains in pre-trial detention without even a trial date or formal charges brought against him.

“A year of detention without trial or concrete evidence demonstrates the political nature of this case. Azerbaijan must respect its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and immediately release Ruben Vardanyan,” Jared Genser, international legal counsel for the Vardanyan family, said.