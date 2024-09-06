Meeting with Luis Moreno Ocampo to be held in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague Luis Moreno Ocampo will visit Armenia next week.

Free Armenian Prisoners Initiative reports that an open meeting with Luis Moreno Ocampo will be held on September 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the IBIS Hotel in Yerevan.

The former prosecutor of the ICC will speak about steps that should be taken for the release of Armenian prisoners from Baku.

The upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku in November provides an exceptional opportunity to draw the world’s attention to the human rights violations committed by the Aliyev regime.

The meeting will be hosted by journalist Mark Grigoryan.

To participate in the meeting, register via the link below:

https://forms.gle/Bz7NUdLRbaa7NkMPA.